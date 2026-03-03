New Delhi, March 3: As several states in India move past Holi celebrations on March 3, several states are set to celebrate the festival of colours, Rangwali Holi or Dhuleti, on March 4, 2026. The day is being widely observed as a public holiday across large parts of the country, with schools, colleges and banks remaining closed in many regions.

In North India, states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand will celebrate Holi on March 4. The festival is traditionally marked with vibrant gatherings, colour play, music and community feasts.

Across East and Northeast India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have also announced holidays for the main Holi celebration. Authorities in these states have issued public holiday notifications for educational institutions and banking services. No Dry Day on Holi! Liquor Shops in Delhi To Remain Open.

In West and Central India, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will observe Dhuleti on March 4. In Maharashtra, while cities such as Mumbai and Pune witnessed major celebrations on March 3, parts of the state including Nagpur will mark the primary colour playing festivities on March 4. Holi 2026 Date, Shubh Muhurat: When Is Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi? When Is Rangwali Holi?

This year, Holika Dahan was observed on March 2, while the principal day of playing with colours falls on March 4 in most states. Depending on regional customs, Holi festivities may span one to three days. With widespread closures and celebrations planned, March 4 is expected to see vibrant scenes across much of India as people come together to mark the festival of colours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).