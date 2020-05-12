Gujarat Industries Hail New Package; Congress Not Impressed

Ahmedabad, May 12 (PTI) Industry representatives in Gujarat on Tuesday welcomed the massive financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the coronavirus-affected economy, but the opposition Congress was not impressed and dubbed it as a 'hollow promise'.

In a big push to revive the COVID-hit economy, Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying the crisis has provided India an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

The Gujarat BJP also welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore package saying it has come as a blessing for various sections of the society, including farmers, labourers, middle class and MSMEs.

"Our PM has put forward a great vision for a self- reliant India. Every section of the society will get something out of this stimulus package, which is around 10 per cent of our country's GDP," said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

However, the Gujarat Congress said common citizens expected something concrete instead of such an announcement.

"This country's economy is run by workers. Citizens were expecting some concrete schemes for labourers, who are suffering the most due to the lockdown.

"This package was nothing but a hollow promise for the common citizens," said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

On the other hand, industrialists welcomed the package.

"This package was much needed for small and medium industries. This package will also boost agricultural and rural economy. The PM's idea of promoting local manufacturing is encouraging," said former president of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jaimin Vasa.

"Since the threat of coronavirus is still there, I believe it will be a challenge for both the government as well as people to restore normalcy," said Vasa.

