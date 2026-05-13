PM Narendra Modi Leads by Example, Travels in Streamlined 2-Car Convoy in New Delhi; Video Surfaces

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New Delhi, May 13: In a move that has garnered significant public attention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen travelling through the national capital on Wednesday, May 13, with a substantially reduced convoy of just two vehicles. The visuals, which rapidly circulated on social media, showed the Prime Minister's motorcade consisting of a Range Rover and a Toyota Fortuner, a marked departure from the typical security formation that usually includes 12 to 15 vehicles.

Commitment to Fuel Conservation

This adjustment to the Prime Minister's travel protocol comes as part of a broader government initiative to promote fuel conservation and sustainable practices. The initiative follows a recent appeal by the Prime Minister to citizens to adopt austerity measures, reduce the consumption of petrol and diesel, and utilise public transport where possible. PM Narendra Modi Is World’s Most Popular Politician, Says Norway’s Financial Newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

PM Narendra Modi’s Convoy Reduced to Just Two Cars

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced his convoy size significantly. Reduction in vehicles was done while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol. pic.twitter.com/kuC9OfyAxN — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

By scaling down his own official convoy, the Prime Minister is viewed as leading by example, signalling to the wider government machinery - and the public - the necessity of responsible resource management amid rising global energy uncertainty.

Security Protocols Remain Unchanged

Despite the visible reduction in the number of vehicles, officials have clarified that there has been no compromise on safety. The Special Protection Group (SPG) has implemented the streamlined arrangement while strictly adhering to all mandatory security guidelines stipulated under the "Blue Book". The SPG reportedly began applying these revised measures during the Prime Minister's recent domestic visits to states including Gujarat, Assam, and Hyderabad. Sources indicate that the streamlined convoy is being maintained within the framework of existing security protocols, with the SPG continuously devising methods to ensure operational requirements are met. Saubhagya Singh Thakur Viral Video: BJP Leader’s 200-Vehicle Convoy in Bhopal Sparks Row Amid PM Narendra Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal.

Broader Impact on Administration

The Prime Minister’s decision has prompted immediate reflection across various government departments and state leadership. Reports suggest that multiple state Governors, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers have begun reviewing their own convoy sizes in line with the government's renewed focus on austerity. Ministries are currently evaluating further measures to reduce unnecessary expenditure and fuel usage, which may include promoting carpooling among staff, encouraging the use of the Metro, and curbing non-essential official travel. The move reflects the government's ongoing effort to align administrative practices with its national call for energy conservation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).