Surendranagar, February 23: Five tourists from West Bengal were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred on a national highway around 4.30 pm near Navi Morwad village in Limbdi taluka, said JN Gamara, sub-inspector of Chuda police station. A group of tourists from Bengal were travelling in a tempo traveller when the vehicle crashed into a dumper, he said. They were returning after visiting places like Diu and Gir and had their flight from Ahmedabad two days later, the official said. Nalgonda Road Accident: 1 Woman Killed, 12 Passengers Injured As Travel Bus Loses Control and Crashes Into Fields on Chintapalle Bypass Near Miryalaguda (Watch Video).
Gujarat Road Accident
ડમ્પર મુકી ચાલક થયો ફરાર#gstvshorts #Surendranagar #trendingtopic pic.twitter.com/GKPUKAHqGn
— GSTV (@GSTV_NEWS) February 23, 2025
Two women and three men died on the spot and five others were rushed to a hospital at Sayla in the district for treatment, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)