In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, a travel bus met with an accident in Nalgonda. According to news agency IANS, the travel bus collided with a tractor on the Chintapalle bypass near Miryalaguda. One woman was killed, and at least 12 passengers of the bus were injured in the accident. It is said that the bus, which was returning from a wedding in Hyderabad, lost control and crashed into fields. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident. Telangana Road Accident: 2 Killed, 2 Others Injured As Speeding Car Rams Into Lorry on Warangal-Hyderabad Highway; Disturbing Videos Surface.

Travel Bus Meets With Accident in Nalgonda

Nalgonda, Telangana: A travel bus collided with a tractor on the Chintapalle bypass near Miryalaguda, killing one woman and injuring 12 bus passengers. The bus, returning from a wedding in Hyderabad, lost control and crashed into fields. Police are investigating the incident pic.twitter.com/g0RsmNPVFn — IANS (@ians_india) February 23, 2025

