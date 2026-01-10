Jaipur, January 10: A tragic Jaipur accident late Friday night claimed one life and left at least 15 people injured after a high-speed Audi lost control and rammed into pedestrians at Patrakar Colony. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm near Kharbas Circle on Vande Matram Road, a busy market stretch crowded with street vendors and shoppers.

Chaos After High-Speed Crash

According to eyewitnesses, the luxury car was allegedly being driven at over 100 km/h and appeared to be racing another vehicle when it mounted the divider and crashed into roadside kiosks. Several carts were overturned, a parked car was flipped, and pedestrians were thrown across the road amid debris, triggering panic and chaos. Sirmaur Bus Tragedy: 8 Killed, Several Injured in Road Accident as Private Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge in Himachal Pradesh (Watch Videos).

Speeding Audi Mows Down Pedestrians in Jaipur

VIDEO | Jaipur: Visuals from the spot where a speeding luxury car ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle in the Patrakar Colony area on Friday night, killing one person and injuring 15 others. As per officials, four of the critically injured were referred to Sawai Man… pic.twitter.com/kXMet45QuJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2026

Casualties and Medical Treatment

Police confirmed that Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, died during treatment. Four of the injured remain in critical condition at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, while others are undergoing treatment at Jaipuria Hospital and private medical facilities across Jaipur. Accident Caught on Camera in Surat: Biker Crushed To Death While Attempting To Overtake Bus in Gujarat; Video Surfaces.

Government Response

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took immediate cognisance of the Jaipur accident and directed senior officials and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar to ensure the best possible medical care for the victims. Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa visited the accident site and reviewed the situation.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Preliminary investigations suggest the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Police said four people were inside the Audi at the time of the crash. While two occupants reportedly fled, the driver, identified in some reports as Dinesh Jat, and another person were taken into custody. The vehicle, registered in Daman and Diu, has been seized for forensic and mechanical examination.

Road Safety Concerns Rise

The Jaipur accident has once again sparked public outrage over reckless driving, drunk driving, and poor enforcement of speed limits in residential areas. Authorities said a detailed probe is underway, and forensic reports will determine blood-alcohol levels and establish responsibility.

Officials have assured strict action against those found guilty as the city grapples with yet another deadly road accident.

