Gurugram, February 20: An 80-year-old woman was burnt alive after a fire broke out in her house here caused by a short circuit in a heater, officials said on Thursday. The blaze was so intense that the woman could not escape and died on the spot, a fire officer said. Police said that Anjali Bakshi, lived on the first floor of house number 490, Vivekanand Block, Saraswati Vihar, near MG Road. Her son and other family members stayed on the ground floor of the house. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. The family members were alerted after hearing a loud noise and noticed smoke filling the house, officials said. Fire Breaks out at Garment Store in Gurugram, No Casualties.

When the family members rushed out, they saw flames engulfing the first floor. They attempted to reach the elderly woman on the first floor but were unsuccessful due to the thick smoke and fire, police said. Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot, and a fire tender was pressed into service to control the blaze. The fire was doused within half an hour, but by then, the woman had died, the fire officer said. Fire Breaks out in Gurugram Two-storey Building, 10 Fire Engines Pressed into Service.

Goods worth lakhs were also gutted in the fire, he added. Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar said preliminary findings suggest a short circuit in the heater caused the fire. A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. "We have recorded statements of family members and further investigation is underway," he said.

