Mumbai, February 18: Gold rates (gold prices) in India remained largely stable on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, following a period of significant volatility and a sharp downward correction earlier in the week. According to the latest data on Good Returns, the price for 24-carat gold is currently hovering at INR 1,54,190 per 10 gram, reflecting a marginal dip from the previous day. This steadying of rates comes as investors reassess their positions amid a strengthening US dollar and a rebound in the equity markets, which has temporarily dimmed the appeal of safe-haven assets. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Today's Purity-Wise Gold Rates

In the retail market, the cost for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at INR 1,54,190, while the more popular 22-carat gold - used predominantly for jewelry - is priced at INR 1,41,340 per 10 grams. Gold Rate Today, February 17, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The following table breaks down the current rates as of February 18:

Weight 24K Gold Price (INR) 22K Gold Price (INR) 18K Gold Price (INR) 1 Gram INR 15,419 INR 14,134 INR 11,564 8 Grams INR 1,23,352 INR 1,13,072 INR 92,512 10 Grams INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 INR 1,15,640 100 Grams INR 15,41,900 INR 14,13,400 INR 11,56,400

City-Wise Trends Across India

While the base price remains consistent, local taxes, octroi, and jewelry association decisions lead to slight variations across major Indian metros. Chennai remains one of the more expensive markets due to higher local demand and logistics.

Gold Rate Today, February 18, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Mumbai INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 Chennai INR 1,56,210 INR 1,43,190 Ahmedabad INR 1,54,240 INR 1,41,390 Kolkata INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 Bengaluru INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 Hyderabad INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 Jaipur INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Pune INR 1,54,190 INR 1,41,340 Noida INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Gurugram INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Ghaziabad INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Lucknow INR 1,54,340 INR 1,41,490 Bhopal INR 1,54,240 INR 1,41,390 Jodhpur INR 1,56,620* INR 1,43,580* Srinagar INR 1,56,710* INR 1,43,670*

Market Context: From Record Highs to Correction

The current price level represents a notable retreat from the all-time highs seen in late January 2026, when 24-carat gold touched nearly INR 1.78 lakh per 100 grams. Analysts suggest that the recent "crash" of approximately INR 2.46 lakh per 100 grams from those peaks is a result of profit-booking and a shift in global sentiments. On the global stage, spot gold is currently trading around usd 5,000 per ounce. The market is waiting for the next big "directional catalyst," which could come from upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve minutes or fresh data on industrial output.

Silver Prices and Outlook

Mirroring the trend in the yellow metal, silver prices have also stabilised after a heavy sell-off. The current rate for silver in India is approximately INR 2,60,000 per kilogram. Industry experts note that while the short-term outlook remains choppy, the broader multi-year bullish trend for precious metals remains intact. For retail buyers in India, the recent price correction is being viewed by many as an attractive entry point before the next wedding season surge.

