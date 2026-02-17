Gold Rate Today, February 17, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Mumbai, February 17: Gold rates (gold prices) in India saw a significant downturn on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, reversing recent recovery gains as global selling pressure and profit-booking weighed on the bullion market. The retail price for 24-carat gold dropped by over INR 1,300, settling at INR 15,643 per gram or INR 1,56,430 per 10 grams. This sharp decline reflects a broader trend of volatility that has characterised the market since gold hit record highs in late January. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Today's Gold Rates: 24K, 22K, and 18K

Domestic gold rates across major Indian cities mirrored the downward movement in the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) futures. The price for 22-carat gold, predominantly used for jewellery, fell to INR 14,339 per gram. Gold Rate Today, February 16, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current rates for various purities as of Tuesday morning:

Gold Rate Today, February 17, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,56,580 INR 1,43,540 Mumbai INR 1,56,430 INR 1,43,390 Chennai INR 1,57,520 INR 1,44,390 Ahmedabad INR 1,56,480 INR 1,43,440 Kolkata INR 1,56,430 INR 1,43,390 Bengaluru INR 1,56,430 INR 1,43,390 Hyderabad INR 1,56,430 INR 1,43,390 Jaipur INR 1,56,580 INR 1,43,540 Pune INR 1,56,430 INR 1,43,390 Noida INR 1,56,580 INR 1,43,540 Gurugram INR 1,56,580 INR 1,43,540 Ghaziabad INR 1,56,580 INR 1,43,540 Lucknow INR 1,56,580 INR 1,43,540 Bhopal INR 1,56,480 INR 1,43,440 Jodhpur INR 1,57,930* INR 1,44,780* Srinagar INR 1,58,020* INR 1,44,870*

Market Analysis and Context

The current "renewed selling pressure" comes after a brief period of consolidation. Analysts point to several factors for the dip, including a stronger U.S. Dollar and profit-taking by large-scale investors. Furthermore, high margins on exchanges like the MCX have reduced leveraged participation, which often exaggerates these short-term price movements.

Despite the current slide, the long-term outlook for 2026 remains bullish. Geopolitical tensions - specifically ongoing trade disputes and central bank diversification - continue to support gold's status as a safe-haven asset. However, in the immediate term, the market is testing critical support levels near INR 1,55,000 per 10 grams. Silver Rate Today, February 16, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Prices Also Retrace

The "white metal" was not immune to the market correction. Silver prices in India saw a substantial drop, with standard silver trading between INR 2.68 lakh and INR 2.75 lakh per kilogram, depending on the city. This represents a significant extension of the downtrend seen throughout February.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 07:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).