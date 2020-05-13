'Hamilton' Movie Heading Straight to Disney Plus on July 3

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 13 (PTI) A film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning Broadway production, "Hamilton" is set to premiere on Disney Plus on July 3, the Independence Day eve.

The film is being touted as a "live-capture" recording of the original cast of "Hamilton", shot at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City in June 2016.

"Hamilton" was set to debut in the US theatres on October 15, 2021. However, the studio has now decided to release it on its streaming service amid the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of 'Hamilton' — an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful," Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney Plus on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind 'Hamilton' to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned," he added.

Miranda expressed gratitude to the studio for "reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down".

"I'm so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I'm so glad that we're able to make it happen. I'm so proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it," he added.

The Broadway production had received a record-setting 16 nominations at the 2016 Tony Awards, eventually winning 11 awards, including best musical.

It also received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

