Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 14, 2026: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and Kaynes Technology Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday

Sensex and Nifty snapped a four-day losing streak to end marginally higher on Wednesday, May 13. The BSE Sensex gained 49.74 points (0.07 per cent) to settle at 74,608.98, while the NSE Nifty rose 33.05 points (0.14 per cent) to close at 23,412.60, as persistent geopolitical tensions and high crude oil prices capped gains. That said, stocks of several companies will be in the spotlight today, May 14, during Thursday's trading session.

Investors and traders are preparing for Thursday's trading session with several key stocks expected to be in the spotlight. As they prepare for buying and selling of stocks, we bring you a list of shares that are likely to be in focus. Shares to watch today include Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Zydus Lifesciences, Kaynes Technology, NLC India, and Balaji Amines. Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL), and Kaynes Technology India Limited (NSE: KAYNES) all ended in green at the end of Wednesday's trading session. Notably, stocks of Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL), and Kaynes Technology India Limited (NSE: KAYNES) grew by INR 9.35, INR 24.40 and INR 132.70, respectively.

On the other hand, shares of NLC India Limited (NSE: NLCINDIA) and Balaji Amines Limited (NSE: BALAMINES) also closed the last trading session of Wednesday, May 13, on a positive note. Both shares grew by INR 18.90 and INR 21.50 each, respectively. However, stocks of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TMCV) closed in the red after falling by INR 2.35. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session Marginally Higher Led by Metal Stocks.

As the markets prepare for the trading session on Thursday, May 14, investors remain watchful, balancing the recent gains in major stocks like Zydus Lifesciences, Bharti Airtel, and Kaynes Technology against the cautionary pullback seen in Tata Motors. With geopolitical tensions and fluctuating crude oil prices continuing to influence broader market sentiment, market participants will be closely monitoring how these key stocks perform as they look to navigate the ongoing volatility in the sessions ahead.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).