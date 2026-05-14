Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for PBKS vs MI IPL 2026

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are prepared to host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium on Thursday, 14 May, under a cloud of uncertainty, quite literally. While the fixture is critical for the home side's playoff aspirations, local weather warnings suggest that thunderstorms could play a significant role in the evening’s proceedings. You Can Follow Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

The regional meteorological centre in Shimla has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for the Kangra Valley, effective until 15 May. Forecasters have predicted scattered rainfall and isolated thunderstorms throughout Thursday, potentially interrupting what is a must-win encounter for Shreyas Iyer’s men.

Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather forecast indicates a 55 percent probability of precipitation during the match hours in Dharamshala. Unlike the sweltering conditions currently affecting much of the Indian subcontinent, the high-altitude venue will remain significantly cooler, with evening temperatures expected to fluctuate between 12°C and 18°C.

While the HPCA Stadium is renowned for its state-of-the-art drainage system, a sustained downpour could lead to a delayed start or a shortened contest. Under IPL 2026 regulations, a minimum of five overs per side must be completed to constitute a result; otherwise, both teams will share one point each, a scenario that would dent Punjab's hopes of a top-four finish. Will Hardik Pandya Play in PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match?.

Dharamshala Weather Live

Conditions and Pitch Behaviour

The Dharamshala track is traditionally regarded as a 'batter’s paradise' due to the thin mountain air, which allows the ball to travel further. However, the cooler atmosphere and evening moisture often provide early assistance to seamers, with new-ball swing expected to be a primary factor during the powerplay.

Record from recent fixtures at the venue shows that the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses. This trend, combined with the unpredictable weather, makes the toss particularly vital. Captains are expected to favour batting first to avoid the risk of a slipping ball in the second innings, though a rain-shortened chase might tempt the side winning the toss to bowl.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).