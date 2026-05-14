1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Sony has officially launched the Xperia 1 VIII, marking a significant departure from the design language the series has maintained since 2020. The new flagship introduces an overdue aesthetic refresh, most notably replacing the long-standing vertical camera strip with a chunky, square camera island. This redesigned module, which houses three lenses and the flash, features a sloped edge and a subtle texture that distinguishes it from previous models while remaining consistent with Sony’s angular, premium identity.

Beyond the visual changes, the handset introduces substantial internal upgrades focused on imaging and audio performance. The revised camera housing accommodates a significantly larger telephoto sensor, intended to compete with the industry's leading mobile photography systems. These hardware improvements are supported by a new AI-driven photography assistant and an optimised processing pipeline. Furthermore, the device continues Sony's tradition of including professional-grade features such as a dedicated shutter button and expandable storage, ensuring it remains a versatile tool for power users and creators. OPPO Find X9 Ultra Price, Specifications and Features; Know What to Expect Ahead of India Launch.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Specifications and Features

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, supported by 12GB of RAM in standard models or up to 16GB in the top-tier edition. Storage options range from 256GB to 1TB, with the latter being exclusive to the online-only gold finish. The device retains a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD slot, and a 5,000mAh battery. While 30W charging remains unchanged, software optimisations provide an extra hour of battery life. The phone features a combined IP65/68 rating for water and dust resistance and includes new full-stage stereo speakers tuned by Sony Pictures and Sony Music.

The camera system features a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, both carried over from the previous generation. However, the telephoto lens is a major highlight, featuring a 48-megapixel, 70mm-equivalent lens with a large 1/1.56-inch-type sensor and an f/2.8 aperture. Sony has opted for this larger sensor over the continuous optical zoom found in prior models. Software enhancements include a RAW multi-frame processing pipeline, improved bokeh, and an AI camera assistant that suggests framing, filters, and lens choices in real-time.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Price

The Xperia 1 VIII is positioned at the premium end of the market, with the standard 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model starting at GBP 1,399 (EUR 1,499). For the top-specification model featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the price increases to GBP 1,849 (EUR 1,999). The phone is available in four colourways: black, silver, red, and an exclusive gold variant available only through Sony’s official online store. OPPO Find X9s Price, Specifications and Features; Know What to Expect Ahead of India Launch.

The device is currently available for order in European and Asian markets. Despite the high-end specifications, Sony has confirmed that it currently has no plans to launch the Xperia 1 VIII in North America. Regarding long-term support, the manufacturer has committed to four years of operating system updates and six years of security patches.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Official Website ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).