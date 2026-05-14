Emmanuel Macron Was Slapped by Wife Brigitte Macron Over Flirty Text, ‘Relationship’ With Iranian Actress Golshifteh Farahani: Report

A new book by French journalist Florian Tardif has reignited attention around a viral moment involving French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron during an official trip to Vietnam last year. The book alleges tensions between the couple were linked to messages exchanged between Macron and Iranian-born actress Golshifteh Farahani, claims that have since been strongly denied by those involved.

Tardif’s book, An (Almost) Perfect Couple, published Wednesday, May 13, claims Brigitte Macron reacted after seeing messages sent between the French president and Farahani shortly before the couple disembarked from their plane in Hanoi in May last year. Video of the exchange circulated widely online at the time and prompted public speculation about the couple’s relationship. Macron Marriage Rumours: Video of Emmanuel Macron Being ‘Slapped’ by Wife Brigitte Macron Linked to Golshifteh Farahani? Allegations Go Viral.

Why Emmanuel Macron Was Slapped by Wife Brigitte Macron?

According to Tardif, a journalist with Paris Match, Macron allegedly told Farahani in one message, “I find you very pretty.” The book describes the relationship as “platonic” and says it lasted for several months. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the alleged exchanges “led to tensions within the couple, which resulted in this private scene becoming public.”

Emmanuel Macron Was Slapped by Wife Brigitte Macron Over Flirty Text

Emmanuel Macron giflé par Brigitte ? "C'est une scène de couple après un message d'une actrice iranienne, Golshifteh Farahani"@Florian_Tardif face à @FogielMarcO dans #RTLMatin : il publie "Un couple (presque) parfait" @AlbinMichel pic.twitter.com/Zp9b574Uqb — RTL France (@RTLFrance) May 13, 2026

“[This] led to tensions within the couple, which resulted in this private scene becoming public,” Tardif said in an interview with RTL France. An excerpt published by Paris Match stated: “What hurt Brigitte was not so much the contents of the message as what it hinted at: a possibility … nothing tangible or that could really be denounced but the idea alone … was enough.” “She [Brigitte] saw herself being erased,” Tardif quoted a friend of the first lady as saying. Emmanuel Macron Slapped by Wife Brigitte Macron? Viral Video Shows France’s First Lady Purportedly Taking a Swing at French President Upon Their Arrival at Hanoi Airport.

Denials From Macron Camp and Farahani

Representatives for Brigitte Macron rejected the account and disputed claims that she had looked through her husband’s phone. “Brigitte Macron categorically denied this account directly to the author on March 5th, specifying that she never looks at her husband’s mobile phone,” a representative told Le Parisien.

Farahani has also publicly denied speculation surrounding her relationship with Macron. Speaking to Le Point in March, she said: “I think that there is a lack of love for some people and they need to create romances like this to fill [the void].” The Elysee Palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment following publication of the book.

The incident first drew widespread attention in May last year when footage captured an apparent physical exchange between the French president and first lady moments before they exited their aircraft in Hanoi. At the time, Macron’s team initially suggested the footage circulating online could have been manipulated before later describing the moment as playful interaction between the couple.

“It was a moment when the president and his wife were unwinding one last time before the start of the trip by joking around,” a close associate of the president said at the time. “He loves to make jokes about his wife before these kinds of moments when they’re about to begin an official engagement. And she always reacts like that.” Macron also dismissed speculation surrounding the incident, saying the couple were “joking around” and urging critics to “calm down.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (RTL France, Le Parisien), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).