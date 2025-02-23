Hamirpur, February 23: Two men died and another was injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in the Sumerpur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred around 11 pm on Saturday. The two trucks collided head-on, leading to injuries to all three men in the vehicles. They were admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition, the police said. Bihar Road Accident: 3 Killed As High Speed SUV Crashes Into Parked Truck in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

Sanjeet (45) and Rohit (40) -- the drivers of the two trucks -- succumbed to their injuries early on Sunday while Kali (40), the cleaner of one of the vehicles, was referred to a higher medical facility in Kanpur, they added. Sumerpur SHO Anup Singh said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

