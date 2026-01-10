Lucknow, January 10: In a major reform aimed at improving transparency and access to education, the Uttar Pradesh government has overhauled the Right to Education (RTE) admission process for the 2026–27 academic session. The revised framework seeks to simplify enrollment for underprivileged children while tightening checks to prevent misuse of the scheme.

Under the new guidelines, admissions to the 25% reserved seats in unaided private schools will be conducted entirely through a centralized online portal. District-wise admission targets have been fixed based on the intake capacity of private schools to ensure fair and localized seat distribution.

Aadhaar verification for both parents and children has been emphasized to curb fraudulent applications. However, authorities have clarified that children will not be denied admission due to technical delays in Aadhaar generation. Verification will follow a two-step process involving the Block Education Officer and the District Basic Education Officer.

The scheme remains open to EWS and disadvantaged groups with an annual family income of up to inr 1 lakh. Admissions will be finalized through a two-stage online lottery, with strict action promised against schools or applicants violating RTE norms.

