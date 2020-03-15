Heavy Security in Place for 22 MLAs Who Resigned: MP Home Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Amid speculation of whether Chief Minister Kamal Nath government will be able to prove its majority in the Assembly or not, Home Minister Bala Bachchan on Sunday said that security arrangements have been made for 22 MLAs."The state government has prepared heavy security arrangements for its 22 MLAs, who have given their resignation," Bachchan told reporters after coming out from a meeting with Chief Minister Nath. When asked if the floor test will happen as per the schedule, he said: "It will be seen and done when the time demands."He also said: "In today's meeting with the Chief Minister, discussions were held to ensure that tomorrow's (March 16) Budget Session runs smoothly."The meeting was attended by more than 100 Congress MLAs, the minister added.On March 14, Chief Minister Nath sought the intervention of Home Minister Amit Shah for the "release" of 22 Congress MLAs who had been kept in Bengaluru, saying that they had been held "captive" and were under "pressure".In a letter to Shah, Chief Minister Nath had said the BJP's demand for floor test had "no meaning" till the MLAs do not reach the state.He said that the MLAs do not have any means of personal communication and all efforts to reach them have failed.In the four-page letter, Nath said Governor Lalji Tandon had told him that the responsibility of security of those who will come to meet the Speaker should be with the CRPF but as the Chief Minister, it is his duty to ensure the security of all residents of the state including MLAs.He had urged Shah to use his powers as the Home Minister so that 22 MLAs safely reach Madhya Pradesh and discharge their responsibilities "without fear or greed" in the assembly session beginning March 16." (ANI)

