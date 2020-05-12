Highlights at 9.20 Pm

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories:

NATION

DEL128 PM-LD ECONOMIC PACKAGE

PM announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package; says making India self-reliant will be main focus

New Delhi: In a big push to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package, which combined the government's recent announcements on supporting key sectors as also measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India.

DEL4 HEALTH-VIRUS-CASES

COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,293, no. of cases climbs to 70,756 in India: Union health ministry

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,293 and the number of cases climbed to 70,756 in the country on Tuesday, registering an increase of 87 fatalities and 3,604 cases in the last 24 hours since Monday 8 am, according to the Union health ministry.

DEL79 DEF-SINOINDIA-LD LADAKH

Tension simmering in Eastern Ladakh; Chinese helicopters spotted: Sources

New Delhi: Tension is simmering along the India-China border with troops of the two countries maintaining a close watch on each other in the Pangong Tso lake area in Eastern Ladakh, days after nearly 250 soldiers from both sides were engaged in a violent face-off that left many of them injured, sources have confirmed.

DEL30 MANMOHAN-DISCHARGE

Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to the AIIMS here after suffering reaction to a new medication, was discharged on Tuesday.

DEL126 RAHUL-PM

Ensure safe return of labourers, deposit Rs 7,500 in their accounts: Rahul to PM

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of lakhs of labourers to their homes and deposit at least Rs 7,500 in their accounts.

CAL12 WB-VIRUS-2NDLD OFFICIAL

West Bengal replaces health secretary amid row over COVID-19 crisis

Kolkata: Amid raging controversy over alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday cracked the whip on Health Secretary Vivek Kumar by transferring him from the post, prompting the opposition to claim the removal only proves "something was seriously wrong".

DEL49 RAIL-MIGRANT-LD DEATH

34-year-old migrant worker dies on board 'Shramik Special' train

New Delhi: A 34-year-old migrant worker died on board a Pune-Prayagraj Shramik Special train on Monday and his post-mortem has been conducted, officials said on Tuesday.

BOM10 CG-JOGI HEALTH

Ajit Jogi very critical, doctors start 'audio therapy'

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi's condition is "very critical" and he continues to be on a ventilator support, doctors said on Tuesday.

DEL110 AVI-VIRUS-LD DRAFT GUIDELINES

Post lockdown flights: Civil aviation min suggests no cabin baggage for passengers in initial phase

Mumbai: Filling up of a detailed questionnaire related to COVID-19, carrying no cabin baggage, using Aarogya Setu app and reaching airport at least two hours before a flight departure are among the suggested requirements for air passengers during the initial phase after resumption of commercial flights.

CAL11 WB-LOCKDOWN-MAMATA

3-month plan needed to deal with COVID-19 crisis, immediate relief unlikely: Mamata

Kolkata: An early relief from the COVID-19 crisis is unlikely, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, and underscored the need for a three-month plan to deal with the situation.

BOM16 MH-VIRUS-PRISONERS-2NDLD PANEL

Maharashtra govt to temporarily release 17,000 prisoners

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to release on temporary parole 17,000 of the total 35,000 inmates lodged across jails in the state to contain the spread of the COVID-19, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday.

LEGAL

BOM12 GJ-HC-LD MINISTER

HC declares Guj BJP minister Chudasama's election as void

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declared state BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's election in 2017 as void on grounds of malpractice and manipulation.

LGD7 DL-HC-LD MINORITY COMMISSION

HC asks police not to take coercive measures against DMC chief till Jun 22 in sedition case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the police not to take any coercive measure against Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in the sedition case till June 22, his lawyer said.

BUSINESS

DEL130 BIZ-2NDLD IIP

India's factory output contracts by record 16.7% in March

New Delhi: India's industrial production contracted by a record 16.7 per cent in March as restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus hit manufacturing and consumption.

FOREIGN

FGN35 VIRUS-CHINA-LD WUHAN

Wuhan to test city's entire 11 million population for COVID-19 amid fears of rebound

Beijing: Wuhan, the Chinese city where the deadly novel coronavirus emerged in December last year, has decided to test the city's entire 11 million population after new cases were reported for the first time in weeks, sparking fears of the second wave of the virus attack. By K J M Varma

SPORTS

SPD10 SPO-FIFA-U17-LD WC FIFA

U-17 Women's World Cup in India to be held from Feb 17 to Mar 7 next year New Delhi: The postponed FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India was on Tuesday rescheduled to next year from February 17 to March 7 after the world body made a "thorough assessment" of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

