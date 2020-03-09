Himachal Pradesh CM Congratulates Ashish for Securing Tokyo Olympics Berth

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday congratulated Indian boxer Ashish for qualifying for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.He hoped that Ashish would bring laurels to the country and the state in the upcoming matches."Son of Himachal's Sundernagar and Indian boxing team player Ashish Chaudhary is performing brilliantly in the Olympic qualifier. Best wishes to Ashish for the upcoming matches. If you play with this passion you will definitely succeed," the minister tweeted in Hindi.Indian boxers Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain, Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar, and Ashish Kumar had qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday.Championships gold medallist Pooja (75kg), two-time World Championships bronze medallist Lovlina (69kg) and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vikas (69kg) became the first three Indian boxers to seal their places. (ANI)

