HP CM Seeks Support of All Parties to Make 'Janata Curfew' a Success

Shimla, Mar 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has sought the support of all political parties in the state to make the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday a success so that the spread of novel coronavirus is contained.

He held an all-party meeting here on Saturday in which he urged the leaders to give their wholehearted support to the state government to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The CM said that 'Janata Curfew' will break the chain of the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

He announced that no busses will ply in the state on Sunday in view of the 'Janata Curfew'.

Thakur said that he has personally spoken to all MLAs and sought their full support to make the Janata Curfew a success.

State Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore said his party was with the state government in this time of distress.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said that special emphasis must be laid on checking entry of tourists and workers from neighbouring states.

The lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha said it was a war-like situation. He said that buildings should be identified to quarantine people in case of emergency.

CPM leader Sanjay Chauhan, BSP leader Suresh Saini and CPI's Roshan Lal Dogra also gave their suggestions.

State BJP chief Dr Rajiv Bindal said that steps should be taken to properly sanitise public places.

Thakur said that the government has decided to postpone the date of payment of various public utility bills like electricity and water bills without levying any extra charges.

The CM said that the state government would take strict action against the suspected COVID-19 patients who defy guidelines on quarantine. PTI DJI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)