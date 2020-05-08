Hrithik, Farah, Abhishek Take 'Ulta Hoke Thalassemia Roke' Challenge on World Thalassemia Day

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities have joined the 'Ulta Hoke Thalassemia Roke' campaign to mark the World Thalassemia Day on Friday.As the blood bags are turned upside down to help thalassemia patients stay alive Bollywood celebrities Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Farah Khan joined the campaign and posted 'ulta' or upside-down pictures of themselves to raise awareness about the Thalassemia warriors."Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities," Bachchan wrote in the caption."These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your 'Ulta' picture and challenging 3 friends to do the same," his caption further read.Similar captions were posted by both Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan as they posted their 'Ulta' pictures on Instagram to raise awareness about the disease. (ANI)

