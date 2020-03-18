HSBC Confirms Noel Quinn as New CEO

London, Mar 17 (AFP) Asia-focused banking giant HSBC appointed Noel Quinn as its chief executive Tuesday, ending months of speculation as the coronavirus crisis causes global upheaval and hits banks hard.

Quinn had been serving as interim CEO and has already launched a broad restructuring plan for the troubled bank.

He took over as acting CEO after the shock ousting in August of John Flint, and was tasked with initiating a transformation of the sprawling international bank, which spans more than 50 countries but makes the vast majority of its profit in Asia.

In February he unveiled a radical reorganisation plan that would see the bank reduce its operations in the US and Europe, cutting 35,000 jobs or nearly 15 percent of the total workforce over three years as it seeks to recentre itself towards profitable activities.

Quinn was quoted in the statement as saying that "there is much that remains to be done and I am confident that we will rise to the challenge..." (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)