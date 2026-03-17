Television stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are reportedly set to embrace a new chapter in their lives as they expect their first child. According to a recent report, the much-loved couple is preparing to welcome the newest member of their family nearly ten years after their marriage. Navratri 2025: Divyanka Tripathi Introduces Husband Vivek Dahiya to Garba Magic at Falguni Pathak’s Dandiya Night (See Pics and Videos).

The news has brought "immense joy to their families and close friends," who have closely followed the couple's journey since they first met on the sets of the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. While the pair has largely kept the development private, sources indicate they are currently "enjoying this special phase quietly with their loved ones."

Are Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Pregnant?

According to the TOI report, both families are thrilled and have already begun making arrangements for the baby's arrival. Sources close to the couple revealed that an intimate celebration is on the horizon.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

"A baby shower ceremony is expected to be organised soon. The intimate celebration is likely to be attended by close friends and family from the television fraternity," the report stated.

Despite the growing buzz, neither Divyanka nor Vivek has released a public statement or confirmed the news on their social media platforms.

A Decade of Togetherness

Divyanka and Vivek, often referred to by fans as "DiVek," tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in a widely celebrated ceremony in Bhopal. Over the years, the couple has been open about their strong bond, frequently sharing glimpses of their mutual respect and camaraderie with followers. Divyanka Tripathi Reveals She ‘Once Dreamt of Wearing the Uniform’, Visits Aviation Training School in Nashik With Husband Vivek Dahiya on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025.

In the past, the duo has occasionally addressed and dismissed pregnancy rumours, emphasising their focus on their respective careers. However, this latest report suggests a milestone moment in their journey together as they approach their tenth wedding anniversary.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).