Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 17 (ANI): A Pakistani national died after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in Abu Dhabi's Bani Yas area on Tuesday, authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi said as the ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran entered its third week.

"Abu Dhabi authorities have responded to an incident involving falling debris in the Baniyas area, following the interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The incident resulted in the death of a Pakistani national," the Abu Dhabi government media office said in a statement posted on its X platform.

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The statement further advised public to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

Earlier, the UAE said its air defence systems had responded to a missile threat.

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Explosions were also heard in Dubai and Doha in Qatar.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed that emergency response teams were attending to a blaze in an industrial zone. The incident was triggered by falling debris following the successful neutralisation of an aerial threat.

According to the ministry, "Civil Defence staff are dealing with a 'limited fire'" at the site, which was caused by "shrapnel falling from an intercepted missile."

In a statement released on social media, the Qatari Ministry provided an update on the safety of the area, noting that there have been "no injuries recorded" thus far.

The ground-level emergency follows a broader engagement by the nation's protective systems. The Ministry of Defence in Qatar announced that the nation was the subject of an aerial attack today involving "14 Iranian ballistic missiles and several drones", as reported by Gulf News.

In an official update released via the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry confirmed that the military response was effective, noting that the "Qatari Armed Forces successfully intercepted all drones and 13 ballistic missiles" launched during the assault.

According to Gulf News, while the vast majority of the threats were neutralised, "one missile fell in an uninhabited area" after the primary defence systems were bypassed.

Authorities have further clarified that the single projectile that reached the ground did so "without causing any losses".

The armed forces continue to maintain a high state of alert following the incident, as these developments occur while the broader conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran enters its 18th day. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)