ICC's ACU Head Aware Players of Approaches as Corrupters Still Active Amid COVID-19 Crisis

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit head Alex Marshall has said that despite a temporary stop on cricketing events, corrupters are still active and trying to build a relationship with players amid the coronavirus pandemic.Due to the indefinite halt on cricketing events because of coronavirus, players have been using social media to interact with their fans."COVID-19 may have put a temporary stop on the playing of international and domestic cricket around the world, but the corrupters are still active and as a result, our work with Members, players, player associations and agents continues," Marshall told ANI."We are seeing known corrupters use this time, when players are on social media more than ever, to connect with them and try to build a relationship that they can exploit at a later date," he added.Marshall further stated that they have reached out to players and made them aware of the dangers of approaches."We have reached out to our Members, players and their wider networks to highlight this issue and ensure they all continue to be aware of the dangers of approaches like this and do not let their guard down whilst there is no cricket being played," Marshall said. (ANI)

