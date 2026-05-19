Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Kills Pregnant Wife With Hacksaw Blade in Surguja, Arrested

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district after he assaulted her and inserted a hacksaw blade into her private parts, police and medical officials said. The accused, identified as Pradeep Agariya, has been arrested and allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning, as reported by TOI. The incident took place on May 14 in Bhitthikala village under the jurisdiction of Manipur police station in Surguja district. The victim, identified as Heerabai, was reportedly three months pregnant at the time of her death.

According to police officials, preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had been married for around five years and had a four-year-old daughter. Authorities said the accused frequently assaulted his wife while under the influence of alcohol. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Bijapur School Headmaster Dies by Suicide Amid Alleged Pressure to Release Funds for Substandard Construction, Contractor Arrested.

Investigators alleged that on the night of the incident, Agariya brutally beat Heerabai inside their home before inserting the sharp metal object into her private parts. Police said the couple’s young daughter was present in the house during the assault.

Husband Allegedly Tried to Pass Off Injuries as Accident

Police said the accused later took his unconscious wife to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital on a motorcycle and allegedly told doctors that she had suffered injuries in a road accident. Doctors declared the woman dead after examination. Officials said the accused fled from the hospital after learning about her death. A case was subsequently registered after the post-mortem examination revealed severe injuries inconsistent with an accident. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Talking on Call Dies After Phone Explodes After Getting Struck by Lightning in Dhamtari.

Post-Mortem Revealed Multiple Injuries

Doctors involved in the autopsy said the victim had suffered around 17 external injuries across her body. Medical officials also recovered an iron rod-like object, reportedly around 10 inches long, from her private parts during the examination. The object has been handed over to police for forensic analysis. Dr Santu Bag from the forensic medicine department at Ambikapur Medical College confirmed that the woman was three months pregnant.

Accused Arrested After Search Operation

Police launched a search operation after the accused allegedly fled the hospital. He was later arrested from Ambikapur on Sunday. Officials said he confessed to the crime during interrogation, though further investigation is ongoing. Authorities said forensic reports and witness statements are being collected as part of the investigation. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the brutality of the assault and renewed concerns over domestic violence against women in rural areas.