Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Kills Pregnant Wife With Hacksaw Blade in Surguja, Arrested
Police in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district have arrested a man for the alleged brutal murder of his 23-year-old pregnant wife. The accused, identified as Pradeep Agariya, allegedly assaulted the victim and used a hacksaw blade to inflict fatal internal injuries at their residence in Bhitthikala village on May 14.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).