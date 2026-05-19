Heatwave in Delhi: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Severe Heat Wave in Delhi-NCR for Next 3 Days

New Delhi, May 19: The spell of intense heat across Delhi-NCR is steadily worsening, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for severe heatwave conditions over the next three days. According to the latest forecast issued by the weather department, residents of Delhi-NCR are likely to face scorching temperatures, strong hot winds, and rising discomfort from May 19 to May 22

Delhi experienced its hottest day of the season on Monday, with temperatures nearing 44 degrees Celsius in several areas of the city. The Safdarjung observatory, considered Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day of the month so far. Delhi-NCR Heatwave: Temperatures To Reach 45 Degrees Celsius, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Next 2 Days.

The IMD has warned that the combination of intense sunlight and strong surface winds during daytime is likely to aggravate public discomfort. In addition, a steady increase in night-time temperatures is expected, offering little relief from the prevailing heat conditions.

According to the department’s local weather forecast, the maximum temperature on May 19 is likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain around 28 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions accompanied by strong surface winds are expected to persist during the afternoon and evening hours. The IMD has advised residents to avoid venturing outdoors during peak afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary, as prolonged exposure to the heat may adversely affect health. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Sizzles at 43 Degrees Celsius As IMD Warns of No Relief, Severe Heatwave Sweeps North India, 32 UP Districts on Alert.

The department stated that no major respite from the scorching weather is expected on May 20 either. The maximum temperature is again forecast to hover around 44 degrees Celsius, with the inimum temperature likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions are expected to continue through the afternoon and evening, while strong hot winds are likely to sweep across the region throughout the day.

On May 21, despite a marginal dip in temperature, the impact of the heatwave is likely to continue. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay close to 27 degrees Celsius. The weather department said heatwave conditions would prevail during the afternoon and evening hours on this day as well.

Humidity levels are expected to fluctuate between 35 and 50 per cent, increasing the feeling of mugginess and discomfort for residents. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on May 22, with the IMD forecasting a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. Hot and dry winds are expected to blow throughout the day.

However, a slight change in weather patterns may begin from May 23, when the sky is likely to remain predominantly clear, and conditions may improve gradually.

Health experts and doctors have advised children, senior citizens, and people suffering from pre-existing medical conditions to take extra precautions during the heatwave. They have recommended drinking water regularly, staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, and limiting outdoor activities to prevent dehydration and heatstroke.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).