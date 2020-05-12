'I'm Back': Mike Tyson Hints Possible Return to Boxing Ring

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has hinted towards a possible return to the boxing ring as he posted a cryptic message saying 'I'm back' on his social media account.Tyson uploaded a training video on his Instagram account and concluded by saying "I'm back"."Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter," Tyson wrote as the caption.In the video, the 53-year-old is going through an intense workout session and the ace boxer displayed ruthless power which made him one of the most memorable boxers.Before retiring, Tyson had won 50 out of his 58 professional fights before retiring.He had called time on his career after a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.If the boxer returns to the ring, then he will join the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao to come out of retirement for an exhibition match.Tyson has already stated that he is considering coming out of retirement to take part in exhibition matches to raise money for some charity. (ANI)

