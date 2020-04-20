I'm Making the Most out of Coronavirus Lockdown: Marco Verratti

Paris [France], April 20 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti said he is making the most out of the current coronavirus lockdown by working even more than he was before."I work every day. I think that I am even doing more than I was before. Because before with the matches that we had, we didn't have a lot of time to train, or to recover when we had slight niggles. At the moment, I am making the most of it to do a bit of everything," the club's official website quoted Verratti as saying.As football season has been brought to an indefinite halt by the pandemic, players are staying at their homes. The players have been provided with a personalised programme by the club to keep them fit.Apart from doing gentle exercises, Verratti said he is also working on his mental strength."To work on my strength and also more gentle exercises. I am also working mentally, because we are used to playing a sport. I am lucky to have a treadmill at home, so I can run a bit," he said. (ANI)

