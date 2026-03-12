Mumbai, March 12: A Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax carrying Saudi crude has reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US conflict began The tanker had loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3. Maritime tracking data showed the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before it temporarily went off tracking systems.

The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9. The transponder is a mandatory maritime VHF radio system that automatically broadcasts a ship's identity, position, speed, and course to nearby vessels and shore stations to prevent collisions and improve navigation. The vessel docked at the Mumbai Port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at Jawahar Dweep at 6:06 pm. It is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil, which will be supplied to refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai. The crude discharge process is expected to take around 36 hours. Iran Allows India-Flagged Tankers Through Strait of Hormuz After Talks Between EAM S Jaishankar and His Iranian Counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

The tanker is owned by Shenlong Shipping Ltd and managed by Dynacom Tanker Management Ltd of Athens. The ship has 29 crew members including Indian, Pakistani and Filipino nationals, and is captained by an Indian. Earlier, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) Naval Force said that vessels seeking to sail through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, they could become targets of Iranian attacks.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that two ships that had ignored Iran's warnings were targeted in the Strait on Wednesday. "Were the ships assured of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz? This should be asked of the crews of the vessels Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, who today, trusting in empty promises, ignored the warnings and intended to cross the Strait, but were caught. Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran," the Iranian general said in a post on X.

According to Iranian state media, Iran intensified its restrictions on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran has said that vessels not serving the interests of the United States and Israel can sail through safely through the strait. More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman. That volume represents roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade. A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage. When that flow falters even briefly, the consequences cascade across financial markets, supply chains and household budgets around the world. Indian Sailor Killed in Iran Attack on US-Owned Oil Tanker 'Safesea Vishnu' Near Basra in Iraq, 15 Crew Members Evacuated Safely (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, India's Shipping Ministry on Wednesday said that at present, 28 Indian-flagged vessels are operating in the Persian Gulf region. Of these, 24 vessels are located west of the Strait of Hormuz carrying 677 Indian seafarers, while four vessels are east of the Strait with 101 Indian seafarers on-board. The Ministry said that their safety and security are being actively monitored. A 24-hour control room has been operational in the Ministry and the Directorate General of Shipping since 28 February 2026 to monitor developments and coordinate assistance. Authorities, ship managers and recruitment agencies are coordinating closely with Indian embassies and local authorities to ensure safety and provide assistance to Indian seafarers wherever required.

