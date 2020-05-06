India Hands over Third Tranche of Assistance to Bangladesh Under COVID-19 Emergency Fund

World. (File Image)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 6 (ANI): The High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das handed over the third tranche of assistance from India - RT-PCR test kits for 30,000 tests - to Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday."The aid was given under COVID-19 Emergency Fund," High Commission of India in Bangladesh said.Earlier, India on April 26 sent the second tranche of assistance containing one lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets and 50,000 surgical gloves under the Coronavirus Emergency Fund to Bangladesh.On March 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with SAARC leaders where he initiated a COVID-19 emergency fund for the regional bloc with an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund to assist the member countries in the fight against coronavirus. All SAARC nations have contributed to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. (ANI)

