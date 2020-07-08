Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) One person was arrested for stealing jewellery worth nearly Rs 8 lakh from a policeman's house last month in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Wednesday.

The jewellery, stolen from the policeman's house in Madauna Jafrabad village on June 18, has been recovered, they said.

Constable Kavit, who is posted in Muzaffarnagar district, lodged the complaint about the theft in his house on June 21, the officials said.

They said one Manjit allegedly stole the jewellery with the help of his associate Meena, who use to go to the constable's house and knew where the family kept the valuables.

On the day of the incident, Meena had allegedly sent food laced with intoxicants to Kavit's house and when his family members fell unconscious, the two suspects allegedly entered the house and stole the jewellery, the officials said.

