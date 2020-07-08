Thiruvananthapuram, July 8: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday sought an intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the gold smuggling case. Pinarayi Vijayan also demanded an investigation by central agencies. He assured all necessary support to the agencies in the investigation. In a letter to PM Modi, Vijayan said that an effective and coordinated investigation by all central agencies is the need of the hour. What is Kerala's Gold Smuggling Case And Why is CM Pinarayi Vijayan Under Attack?

The Kerala CM demanded that the investigative agencies probe all aspects of the case. He also stated that the case has serious implications as this undermines the economy of the nation. The Vijayan wrote, “I invite your kind attention to the seizure of about 30 kg of gold by Customs Officials Trivandrum Airport on July 5. The fact that attempt to smuggle huge quantity of gold was concealed in diplomatic baggage makes the matter extremely serious.”

Pinarayi Vijayan's Letter:

I invite your kind attention to the seizure of about 30 kg of gold by Customs Officials Trivandrum Airport on July 5. The fact that attempt to smuggle huge quantity of gold was concealed in diplomatic baggage makes the matter extremely serious: Kerala CM in a letter to PM Modi

He added, “It is requested that an effective and coordinated investigation into this incident by all central agencies concerned in the need of the hour. The scope of the probe should cover all aspects from the source to the end utilisation. Every link of this crime should be unravelled so that such incidents should not recur.” Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Pinarayi Vijayan Says No Links Between CMO and Prime Accused Woman, Blames Centre.

Earlier in the day, the Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA demanded the Kerala CM’s resignation and a probe into the gold smuggling case allegedly involving a woman working in the IT Department. The Congress said a CBI investigation was needed in the case. State BJP president K. Surendran also pointed out that Vijayan's office has a crucial role in the case, and hence he should quit and face the probe.

On Sunday, the Air Customs attached to the Thiruvananthapuram airport had seized 30 kg gold that arrived on a cargo flight. The baggage had arrived from Dubai and is understood to have been marked to the UAE Consulate, which has its office in the heart of the state capital. The Consulate's PRO, Sarith, has been arrested, while the prime suspect in the smuggling racket, Swapna Suresh is on the run.

Swapna had a close relationship with senior IAS officer M Sivasankar. Sivasankar was holding the post of Principal Secretary to Pinarayi Vijayan until he was removed on Tuesday. Sivasankar was also removed from the post of IT Secretary.

