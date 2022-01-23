Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) A person was killed and six others critically injured as a speeding car rammed into roadside stalls in Kolkata's Jadavpur area, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened near Sulekha More around 10.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

The speeding car hit a bike, rammed into the roadside stalls before running over a man, police said.

The impact of the accident was such that the bonnet and the bumper of the sedan turned into a pile of metal with the headlights missing.

When taken to a hospital, the man was declared brought dead, police said.

Those injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Three persons, including two women, were detained from the car following the accident. Later, the driver was arrested, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were drinking in the car, he said.

"We have started a probe into the matter and checking the CCTV footage of the area," he added.

