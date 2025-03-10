Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): A joint operation by the district police, Hawk Force, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) led to an encounter with Naxals in in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, resulting in the recovery of one body and the arrest of two Naxal aides, a police official said on Monday.

The encounter occurred in the Kanha National Park forest late Sunday night, after security forces received intel from an informer.

Mandla Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajat Saklecha said, "Based on the information from the informer, our team went to the jungle for a search operation. During this, an exchange of fire occurred between the police, the security forces and the Naxals, in which a dead body has been found and efforts are on to identify the body. Additionally, two Naxal aides who came to give rations to Naxals have also been arrested, and further action into the matter is underway."

Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha reported that around 20 Naxals were involved in the exchange of fire.

"Hawk Force, district police force and CRPF jawan were among the team. Further proceedings into the matter are underway and more details will be shared shortly," he added. (ANI)

