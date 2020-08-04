Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 390 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 22,396, while 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll from the disease to 417, officials said.

They said all the 10 deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley.

The valley accounts for 387 of the total deaths while 30 fatalities have so far been reported from the Jammu region, the officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 152 were from the Jammu region and 238 from the valley, they said.

There are 7,123 active COVID-19 cases in the UT, while 14,856 patients have so far recovered from the infection, they added.

The cases detected on Tuesday include 48 people who had recently returned to Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded a maximum of 99 new cases followed by 41 in Jammu distriuct and 37 in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

