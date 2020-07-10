Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): A 10-day complete lockdown was announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune from Monday in two phases due to rising number of COVID-19 cases, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said on Friday.

Mhaisekar said it will be imposed in two phases. Strict lockdown in phase one from July 13 to July 18 where nothing except medical and hospitals and milk is allowed and second phase from July 18 to July 23 in which milk, hospitals and essential services related shops will be allowed to remain open.

The decision has been taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in presence of CM Advisor Ajoy Mehta and Health Secretary Vyas to discuss different topics.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said sometimes when people do not follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken.

"You take example of England, they have also imposed lockdown again. Sometimes when people don't follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken. We implement lockdown in Thane as well. When cases increase at some places, such decisions are taken," Pawar said.

Naval Kishore Ram, District Collector said, "22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Apart from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area and containment zones these 22 villages will be added. Industries will be discussed in detail in the next two days and will decide further plans."

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Commissioner, Shekhar Gaikwad said, "In next eight days we will be making 600 oxygen beds available with PMC. This is the main objective of lockdown. We will try to reduce the burden from private hospitals during this period."

"At present, we have 34 per cent active cases in city," added Gaikwad.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 230,599 COVID-19 cases including 93,673 active cases, 127,259 recovered and 9,667 deaths so far. (ANI)

