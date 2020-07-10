Delhi, July 10: A 25-year-old junior resident doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi allegedly jumped off from the 10th floor of AIIMS Hostel on Friday, Delhi Police said. He was immediately rushed to AIIMS where he later succumbed to his injuries. Delhi: COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off 4th Floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre, Dies.

"A 25-year-old junior resident doctor of AIIMS allegedly jumped off the 10th floor of AIIMS hostel today," Delhi Police said, adding that he was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. COVID-19 Suspect Attempts Suicide in Delhi, Jumps From 3rd Floor of Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre in AIIMS.

ANI Tweet:

Punjab Government cancels pending examinations of class 12th. Punjab School Education Board to declare results on the basis of best-performing subjects formula: Government of Punjab pic.twitter.com/acn2EPukCj — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2020

Earlier this week, a 37-year-old journalist, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Doctors rushed him to ICU. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardah had ordered an enquiry into journalist's death. Meanwhile, his family said that he was stressed due to job-related issues and his stay at the hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).