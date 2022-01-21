Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): As many as ten labourers were injured after the roof of an under-construction school collapsed in Tejaji Nagar of India on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at around 6 pm.

Also Read | Haryana, Himachal Pradesh to Sign MoU on Plan to Revive Saraswati River.

There were 20 labourers were working at the construction site when the incident happened.

To carry out the rescue operation, officials of SDRF, police and municipal corporation were rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Darjeeling Zoo Restocks Two Pairs of Endangered Red Pandas in Singalila National Park (See Pics).

Some of the labourers were admitted to MY hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)