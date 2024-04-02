Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ten Naxals including a woman Naxalite were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Bastar IG, P Sundarraj said on Tuesday.

"Today, a team of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra Jawans were dispatched on the information of the presence of Naxalites under Gangloor police station of Bijapur district. Several encounters took place and so far the bodies of a total of 10 Naxalites have been recovered, including a female Naxalite. Weapons have been recovered from them," IG Bastar told ANI.

Also Read | India's Responsibility To Look at Such Situations in Neighbourhood, Says EAM S Jaishankar on Red Sea Tensions (Watch Video).

"The search operation is ongoing," he added.

The tally of Naxalites killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur has gone up to 10, police officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ghulam Nabi Azad to Contest from Anantnag-Rajouri Seat.

"Final update till now 10 naxal bodies (09 male and one female). Weapons recovered so far one LMG, one .303 rifle, one 12 bore, a huge number of BGL launchers and BGL shells plus other arms and ammunition," Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj said.

"Identification of deaf bodies has yet to be done. Most probably, they are cadres of PLGA Coy No 02," Bastar IG added.

After the encounter, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that the encounter came after three villagers were killed by Naxalites.

"Bodies of Naxals are being recovered following an encounter operation by security forces after the murder of three villagers by Naxalites," Vijay Sharma told ANI.

The encounter broke out around 6 am on Tuesday at Lendra village in Bijapur after a joint search operation by the District Reserve Group (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that began on Monday night from Gangalur police station area, police said. (ANI)

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)