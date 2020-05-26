India News | 10 New COVID-19 Cases in Himachal, Tally 234

Shimla, May 26 (PTI) Ten more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the number of cases to 234 on Tuesday, a Health Department official said.

There are 161 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state and 61 people have recovered so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally Reaches 4,009 in West Bengal With 193 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

Of the 10 new COVID-19 cases, eight were from Hamirpur, and one each from Shimla and Una districts, Dhiman said, taking the total confirmed cases to 234.

In Hamirpur, four of the eight new patients had returned from Maharashtra's Thane district in a train and were at quarantine centres. They will be sent to dedicated COVID-19 care centres for treatment, Deputy Commissioner Hairkesh Meena said.

Also Read | Tradersâ€™ Body Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Suggests Measures to Tide Over Financial Stress.

A man who recently returned to Rohru subdivision in Shimla district from outside the state has tested positive, Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

In Una, a man who recently returned from Delhi has also tested positive, a district official said.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 64, followed by 42 in Kangra, 14 in Una, 11 in Solan, eight in Mandi, seven each in Chamba and Bilaspur, five in Shimla, two in Sirmaur and one in Kullu, the Health Department official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)