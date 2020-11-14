Chamoli (Uttarakhand)[India], November 14 (ANI): The Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been decorated with 10 quintals of marigold flowers on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday.

"On the occasion of Diwali, the Badrinath temple in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been decorated with colourful flowers, which include ten quintals of marigold flowers," the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Board has said.

A large number of devotees are visiting the temple since morning to offer their prayers on the festive day.

Meanwhile, portals of Badrinath Temple will be closed for the winter season, on November 19.

The decision was earlier taken after an astrological calculation at 11:00 am on October 25. The date for closing the temple portals is decided on the occasion of Dussehra every year. (ANI)

