Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) At least 11 people were critically injured after a government-run bus with passengers on board collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 117 in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Kakdwip when the collision took place between the Kolkata-bound bus and the commercial vehcile, a senior officer said.

"Eleven people were injured in the accident. They were taken to the Kakdwip Superspeciality Hospital for treatment," he said.

The condition of the truck driver was very critical and shifted to the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

An investigation into the accident is underway, he added.

