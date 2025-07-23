Mumbai, July 23: Shillong Teer Results Today, July 23, 2025, are eagerly awaited by enthusiasts and players across Meghalaya. Played six days a week at the iconic Polo Ground in Shillong, this traditional archery-based lottery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Participants look forward to the Shillong Teer result to see the winning numbers from Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result Chart for July 23, 2025, will be updated online, offering detailed insights into both rounds of the game. For live updates, visit websites such as meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.co.com or scroll below.

On this Wednesday, July 23, 2025, players can check the Shillong Teer results conveniently through multiple platforms dedicated to live updates. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides the winning numbers from Round 1 and Round 2, helping participants track their bets effectively. Whether it’s Shillong Morning Teer or Jowai Ladrymbai, all results will be available on portals like teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Stay tuned for the live Shillong Teer result and winning numbers today, July 23, 2025, to keep up with the thrilling archery lottery action. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 23, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer result chart and winning numbers, follow these simple steps. The results are announced in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, every Monday to Saturday. Round 1 results are usually declared around 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2. To access the results, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Once on the site, look for the tab or section titled "Shillong Teer Result for July 23, 2025" and click on it to view the Shillong Teer Result Chart, including Round 1 and Round 2 numbers. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

Meghalaya is home to the unique and legal archery-based lottery game known as Shillong Teer, conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong, the game involves 50 archers aiming at a cylindrical target, shooting 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second. Participants place bets by choosing numbers between 00 and 99, hoping to match the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. The results of each round determine the winning numbers, making it a game of both luck and calculation. Recognised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a government-regulated lottery and is completely legal in the state.

