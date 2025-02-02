Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): An 11-year-old boy died and one girl was seriously injured after an under-construction structure collapsed in the Latti area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Saloni Rai, the injured girl has been admitted to Associated Hospital Government Medical College, Udhampur and is currently undergoing treatment.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI)

