Telangana, February 2: A massive fire broke out at a sofa and beds manufacturing unit in Uppal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Telangana. Four fire engines were promptly dispatched to the site and managed to control the fire, no casualties were reported, said an official. Hyderabad: Boat Catches Fire in Hussain Sagar Lake in Telangana, 15 People Rescued (Watch Video).

According to fire officials, the fire occurred at a manufacturing unit for sofas and beds. Fire tenders were dispatched to the site upon information. "A fire broke out at Murphy Comforts Pvt Ltd, Sofa's and Beds manufacturing unit this evening. Four firefighter vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control." Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Satva Elixir Building in Telangana’s Madhapur Area, No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

Telangana Fire

VIDEO | Telangana: A fire broke out at a factory at Uppal Bhagayath in Hyderabad earlier today. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BKoI3gVSjG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2025

"No casualties were reported" the fire official further added. "The cause of the fire is still under investigation," said an official. Further details awaited.

