Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) has successfully launched about 110.5-metre-long open web steel girder over existing railway tracks at Kalamboli in Raigad district.

In a release issued on Monday, DFCCIL termed the launch of the girder, weighing approximately 1,500 tonnes, in the JNPT-Nilje section on Sunday night as a "significant engineering accomplishment".

The launch involved the radial shifting of the massive girder by 34 metres, involving intricate planning and the deployment of advanced construction technologies.

DFCCIL's managing director was present at the spot, the release said, adding that the rail flyover at Kalamboli stands as the longest of its kind until now.

"The successful completion of this challenging milestone reinforces DFCCIL's commitment to building world-class freight infrastructure and strengthening the logistics backbone of the nation," the release said.

