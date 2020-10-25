Kohima (Nagaland) [India], October 25 (ANI): Nagaland reported 111 new positive cases of COVID-19, said S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister on Sunday.

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister said that out of total cases reported today, Dimapur reported 50 new cases while Kohima reported 29 cases of coronavirus. 23 people were tested positive in Mon while Kiphire recorded six new cases of the infection. Mokokchung, Peren and Wokha reported one case each of coronavirus.

The Minister added that 55 people recovered from the viral disease. Kohima recorded 27 recoveries while 15 people recovered in Dimapur from COVID-19. Meanwhile, five people recovered each from Mon and Tuensang and Peren reported three recoveries. (ANI)

