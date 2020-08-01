Ahmedabad, Aug 1 (PTI) Gujarat reported1,136 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking case tally to 62,574, the state health department said.

With the death of 24 COVID-19 patients, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 2,465, it said.

875 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 45,782, the department said in a release.

26,303 samples were tested for coronavirus since Friday evening. The state has been conducting 404.66 tests per day per million, it said.

A total of 7,91,080 samples have been tested so far in Gujarat.

There are 14,327 active cases in the state, 78 of them on ventilator.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 62,574, new cases 1,136, deaths 2,465, discharged 45,782, active cases 14,327 and people tested so far 7,91,080.

