New Delhi, August 1: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's decision rejecting two measures proposed by the Arvind Kejriwal government as part of Unlock 3. Sisodia, in his letter, requested Shah to issue directions to Baijail to overturn his decision cancelling Delhi government's directive to open hotels and weekly bazaars.

Sisodia in the letter said that 8 percent of Delhi’s business and employment were hit due to the coronavirus disease outbreak. The Deputy CM added that because of the closure of weekly markets, five lakh families are sitting at home. Unlock 3: Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Cancels CM Arvind Kejriwal's Decision to Open Hotels, Weekly Markets.

Letter by Manish Sisodia:

#Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting immediate directions to be issued to Lieutenant Governor to overturn his decision cancelling Delhi government's directive to open hotels and weekly bazaars. pic.twitter.com/GfZUEgk0A8 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

On Friday, Delhi's LG overruled Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's decision to open hotels and allow weekly bazaars on a trial basis as a part of the third phase of easing the lockdown.

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Thursday decided to reopen hotels and allow weekly bazaars to function on a trial basis for a week with social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures. Baijal, who chairs the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), ruled against these orders. Earlier this week, the AAP government had also de-linked over 40 hotels and 77 banquet halls attached to different hospitals.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 1,118 New Cases of Corona Virus. According to Delhi's health Department, 1,201 people recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Till now, over 1.2 lakh people have contracted coronavirus. More than 3,900 people also succumbed to the virus in the national capital territory.

